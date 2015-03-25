Brighton V Everton at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

Holland midfielder Davy Propper is fit for Brighton's home game against Everton after a hip injury.
Sam Baldock (calf) and Beram Kayal (broken leg) are still unavailable, although both are due to play for the under-23s on Monday to step up their comebacks.
Striker Tomer Hemed is suspended and midfielder Steve Sidwell has a back injury.
Ronald Koeman has a decision to make in defence for the visitors.
Phil Jagielka is fit again after missing nearly a month with a hamstring problem and could replace Ashley Williams, whose shaky form continued with a crucial mistake for Wales on Monday.
James McCarthy will make his return from a knee injury for the Under-23s on Tuesday while Seamus Coleman, Ramiro Funes Mori, Ross Barkley, Aaron Lennon and Yannick Bolasie are also sidelined.
Source: PAR