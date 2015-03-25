Brighton V Crystal Palace at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has no fresh selection problems ahead of Monday's FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace.
Central midfielder Steve Sidwell, who has not featured this season, remains Albion's only absentee due to a back injury.
Hughton has confirmed he will rotate his squad for the third-round tie against their bitter rivals, with defender Connor Goldson and midfielder Beram Kayal, who have each made limited appearances this campaign, expected to play, along with out-of-favour midfielder Jiri Skalak.
Palace's Yohan Cabaye has been passed fit to start but manager Roy Hodgson is expected to name a weakened team for the clash.
The midfielder was substituted at half-time at Southampton on Tuesday because of fatigue, but will not join Joel Ward (groin), Mamadou Sakho (calf), Connor Wickham, Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon (all knee) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has a knock, as an absentee.
Jairo Riedewald, Bakary Sako, Patrick van Aanholt and Damien Delaney are among Palace's fringe players pushing to start.
Source: PAR