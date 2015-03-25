Brighton V Crystal Palace at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

No injury concerns for Chris Hughton ahead of Palace clashBrighton manager Chris Hughton reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace.Israel midfielder Beram Kayal, who suffered a broken leg in the final pre-season match against Atletico Madrid, was an unused substitute for the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday as he continues his recovery.Midfielder Steve Sidwell remains sidelined by a back problem, but is set to soon step up his rehabilitation programme.Crystal Palace have no fresh injury worries for the trip.Manager Roy Hodgson revealed his relief at Palace emerging relatively unscathed from Saturday's 2-1 home win over Stoke.The former England boss could however rotate his resources to keep his players fresh for the hectic festive fixture schedule.

