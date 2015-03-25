Brighton V Crystal Palace at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

Brighton manager Chris Hughton reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace.
Israel midfielder Beram Kayal, who suffered a broken leg in the final pre-season match against Atletico Madrid, was an unused substitute for the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday as he continues his recovery.
Midfielder Steve Sidwell remains sidelined by a back problem, but is set to soon step up his rehabilitation programme.
Crystal Palace have no fresh injury worries for the trip.
Manager Roy Hodgson revealed his relief at Palace emerging relatively unscathed from Saturday's 2-1 home win over Stoke.
The former England boss could however rotate his resources to keep his players fresh for the hectic festive fixture schedule.
