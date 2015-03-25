Brighton V Burnley at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Sidwell the only absentee for SeagullsBrighton will have an unchanged squad for the Premier League match against Burnley on Saturday, with midfielder Steve Sidwell (back) still the only absentee.Pascal Gross and Glenn Murray are set to return to the starting line-up having dropped to the bench against Tottenham in midweek.Burnley will welcome back Matt Lowton and Ben Mee but are still unsure about fellow defender Stephen Ward's availability.Full-back Lowton and centre-back Mee (both knee) have missed the previous two Clarets games while Ward was due to be assessed on Friday having taken a blow to the knee against Stoke in midweek.Charlie Taylor may be handed his first Premier League start if Ward misses out, with Robbie Brady (knee), Tom Heaton (shoulder), Dean Marney and Jonathan Walters (both knee) still missing for the visitors.

