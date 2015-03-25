Brighton V Burnley at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

Brighton will have an unchanged squad for the Premier League match against Burnley on Saturday, with midfielder Steve Sidwell (back) still the only absentee.
Pascal Gross and Glenn Murray are set to return to the starting line-up having dropped to the bench against Tottenham in midweek.
Burnley will welcome back Matt Lowton and Ben Mee but are still unsure about fellow defender Stephen Ward's availability.
Full-back Lowton and centre-back Mee (both knee) have missed the previous two Clarets games while Ward was due to be assessed on Friday having taken a blow to the knee against Stoke in midweek.
Charlie Taylor may be handed his first Premier League start if Ward misses out, with Robbie Brady (knee), Tom Heaton (shoulder), Dean Marney and Jonathan Walters (both knee) still missing for the visitors.
Source: PAR