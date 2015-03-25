Brighton V Barnet at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

Brighton will be without Izzy Brown, Steve Sidwell and Glenn Murray for the Carabao Cup visit of Barnet.
Chelsea loanee Brown has a hamstring injury, midfielder Sidwell a minor back problem and striker Murray an ankle knock.
Seagulls boss Chris Hughton, still without long-term absentees Beram Kayal (broken leg) and Sam Baldock (calf), is set to give some fringe players a chance.
Hughton hopes to hand a debut to new winger Jose Izquierdo, subject to international clearance.
John Akinde could make his first appearance of the season after knee trouble for Barnet.
Boss Rossi Eames must weigh up how many changes to make following Saturday's 1-0 Sky Bet League Two defeat at Crewe.
Defender Richard Brindley could return after a foot problem, while midfielder Curtis Weston continues to battle a calf injury.
Elliott Johnson remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.
