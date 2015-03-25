Brighton V Barnet at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Selection issues for Brighton boss Chris Hughton ahead of Barnet tieBrighton will be without Izzy Brown, Steve Sidwell and Glenn Murray for the Carabao Cup visit of Barnet.Chelsea loanee Brown has a hamstring injury, midfielder Sidwell a minor back problem and striker Murray an ankle knock.Seagulls boss Chris Hughton, still without long-term absentees Beram Kayal (broken leg) and Sam Baldock (calf), is set to give some fringe players a chance.Hughton hopes to hand a debut to new winger Jose Izquierdo, subject to international clearance.John Akinde could make his first appearance of the season after knee trouble for Barnet.Boss Rossi Eames must weigh up how many changes to make following Saturday's 1-0 Sky Bet League Two defeat at Crewe.Defender Richard Brindley could return after a foot problem, while midfielder Curtis Weston continues to battle a calf injury.Elliott Johnson remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

