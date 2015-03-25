Brighton V AFC Bournemouth at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

Brighton boss Chris Hughton will make a late check on central defender Lewis Dunk ahead of the New Year's Day clash with Bournemouth.
Dunk picked up a knock during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Newcastle, but is expected to be fit to face the Cherries.
On-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown did not make the 18 at St James' Park after having to sit out against his parent club on Boxing Day, while midfielder Steve Sidwell (back) is Hughton's only long-term absentee.
Josh King is likely to miss out for Bournemouth through injury.
The Norway forward suffered a new hamstring problem in Saturday's 2-1 win over Everton, and could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines.
Ryan Fraser could continue in the starting XI after his match-winning double against Everton, with Charlie Daniels possibly ready to return from the off.
