Brighton V AFC Bournemouth at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Brighton wait on Lewis Dunk ahead of Bournemouth clashBrighton boss Chris Hughton will make a late check on central defender Lewis Dunk ahead of the New Year's Day clash with Bournemouth.Dunk picked up a knock during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Newcastle, but is expected to be fit to face the Cherries.On-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown did not make the 18 at St James' Park after having to sit out against his parent club on Boxing Day, while midfielder Steve Sidwell (back) is Hughton's only long-term absentee.Josh King is likely to miss out for Bournemouth through injury.The Norway forward suffered a new hamstring problem in Saturday's 2-1 win over Everton, and could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines.Ryan Fraser could continue in the starting XI after his match-winning double against Everton, with Charlie Daniels possibly ready to return from the off.

