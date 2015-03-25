 
  1. Football
  2. Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton new boy Izquierdo granted work permit

16 August 2017 04:09

Brighton's record signing Jose Izquierdo has been granted a work permit by the Football Association.

The Seagulls have confirmed they will now proceed to register the Colombian winger subject to international clearance.

Izquierdo last week agreed terms on a switch to the Premier League newcomers from Belgian side Club Brugge in a deal thought to be worth £13.5million.

It was the second time Brighton had broken their transfer record in a week following the capture of midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven.

Boss Chris Hughton said at the time: "Jose is someone we have been aware of for sometime and has been one of the stand-out players in the Belgian league over the past three year.

"He's been an exciting player for Club Brugge and in the season he helped the club win the title in 2015-16 he was also Belgium's Player of the Year.

"Jose has good experience with almost 250 senior games in both Colombia and Belgium, and has played in the Europa League, Champions League and international football, having made his debut for his national team this summer."

Assuming he receives clearance in time, Izquierdo could be in the Brighton squad for the trip to Leicester on Saturday.

The Seagulls opened their maiden Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to title favourites Manchester City last weekend.

Source: PA

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.