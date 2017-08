Brighton have confirmed they are close to completing the capture of Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

The Premier League newcomers have agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old, and a fee with the Belgium outfit, and expect to seal the transfer in the next 24 hours.

The Seagulls will set a new club transfer fee for the second time in a week if the deal for Izquierdo goes through as anticipated.

Source: PA

