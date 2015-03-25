 
  1. Football
  2. Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton break transfer record to sign Davy Propper from PSV

07 August 2017 03:38

Brighton have broken their club transfer record to sign Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven.

The Holland midfielder, 25, has signed a four-year contract after joining the Premier League club for an undisclosed fee.

His arrival represents the second time this summer, following the signing of goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, that Brighton have broken their transfer record.

Propper also joins the likes of Markus Suttne, Pascal Gross, Mathias Normann and Izzy Brown as new signings at the south coast side this summer.

"Davy is a player with great experience of the Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem and PSV Eindhoven," said manager Chris Hughton on the club's website.

"There is no doubting his pedigree: Davy has played a number of matches in the Champions League for PSV, as well as international football for the Netherlands.

"He's a strong competitor as a central midfielder and will complement our existing midfield players, and he is also a really good age at 25; we are absolutely delighted to welcome him to the club."

Propper joined PSV from Vitesse Arnhem in 2015, and featured in the team that won the 2015/16 Eredivisie title.

Source: PA

