 
  1. Football
  2. Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton accuse Palace fans of causing trouble which left stewards injured

29 November 2017 07:24

Brighton have accused a number of Crystal Palace fans of causing disorder which left two stewards in hospital after Tuesday night's match between the two clubs at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton said that a number of Palace fans had travelled south without tickets and sought to gain entry to the ground shortly after kick-off in the so-called 'M23 derby', prompting the club to close the turnstiles at 7.51pm - six minutes into the match which would finish goalless.

That decision left some fans with legitimate tickets locked outside the ground, and they were escorted back to the railway station and sent back to London.

A statement from Brighton said that a number of stewards suffered minor injuries, with two - one from each club - sent to hospital.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: "Firstly, we hope the two stewards hospitalised in the disorder have not suffered serious injuries.

"The disorder was caused by a minority of individuals who attempted to gain entry to the stadium without tickets.

"Thanks to the swift action of the club's stewarding team, supported by Sussex Police, we avoided further, major disorder - and while some genuine fans were left extremely disappointed and unable to get into the stadium, the correct decisions were made.

"I'd like to thank the majority of fans of both clubs for their good behaviour and patience in complying with the instructions of our stewards and police."

The club said those fans with genuine tickets who were not allowed into the ground will be able to seek refunds via Crystal Palace.

Source: PA

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out