Brentford V Wolverhampton at Griffin Park : Match Preview

25 August 2017 03:25
Jota returns to contention for Brentford

Brentford can welcome back in-demand midfielder Jota for the game with Wolves.

The Spaniard, linked with Middlesbrough and West Ham in this transfer window, had been out with a back problem but has returned to training.

Sergi Canos is close to fitness after an ankle injury and Rico Henry could also be available after a knee problem.

Ryan Woods returned from compassionate leave as a substitute in a much-changed side which beat QPR in midweek and should be involved again.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to revert to his strongest starting line-up.

The Portuguese made 11 changes for Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash at Southampton and was rewarded for his faith in his squad with an impressive 2-0 win.

Ben Marshall and Sylvain Deslandes both made their first appearances of the season but are likely to make way with the likes of John Ruddy, Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and Willy Boly set to return.

Playmaker Helder Costa remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Source: PAR

