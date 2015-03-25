 
Brentford V Sunderland at Griffin Park : Match Preview

19 October 2017 04:15
Lasse Vibe could be in line to start when Brentford host Sunderland

Lasse Vibe could return to the Brentford starting line-up for the visit of Sunderland.

The Danish striker was forced to sit out nine matches due to a foot injury but made his comeback as a second-half substitute against Millwall last weekend.

Spanish winger Sergi Canos is also close to being back in contention after an ankle problem.

But defender Rico Henry faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury which requires surgery.

Lamine Kone will be available to Sunderland manager Simon Grayson after returning to training following illness.

Kone was one of three centre-halves to miss last week's draw against Queens Park Rangers, with Marc Wilson and Ty Browning also ruled out.

Kone resumed training on Monday and Browning will be assessed ahead of the game at Griffin Park, with Jonny Williams rated as a doubt due to a tight hamstring.

Lewis Grabban will be pushing for a place in the starting XI after coming on for the second half of the 1-1 draw with QPR.

Source: PAR

