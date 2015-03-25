Brentford V Reading at Griffin Park : Match Preview

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Brentford to check on Henrik Dalsgaard ahead of Reading clashBrentford will check on Henrik Dalsgaard ahead of the visit of Reading.The Danish defender had to be carried off on a stretcher after he appeared to be knocked out during the midweek defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.Winger Sergi Canos remains sidelined by an ankle injury and striker Lasse Vibe is a week away with a foot problem.Midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in full training after a long-term knee injury but needs some reserve games.Dave Edwards is pressing for a starting place for Reading having made his debut as a substitute in last weekend's home defeat by Bristol City following a move from Wolves.Record signing Sone Aluko is expected to feature, while fit-again Iceland forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson should continue to lead the attack.Midfielder John Swift is recovering from a hamstring problem, but the game against his former club probably comes too soon.Defender Jordan Obita (ankle) and striker Yann Kermorgant (hip/groin) continue their rehabilitation.

