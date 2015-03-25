 
  1. Football
  2. Brentford

Brentford V Reading at Griffin Park : Match Preview

14 September 2017 04:13
Brentford to check on Henrik Dalsgaard ahead of Reading clash

Brentford will check on Henrik Dalsgaard ahead of the visit of Reading.

The Danish defender had to be carried off on a stretcher after he appeared to be knocked out during the midweek defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Sergi Canos remains sidelined by an ankle injury and striker Lasse Vibe is a week away with a foot problem.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in full training after a long-term knee injury but needs some reserve games.

Dave Edwards is pressing for a starting place for Reading having made his debut as a substitute in last weekend's home defeat by Bristol City following a move from Wolves.

Record signing Sone Aluko is expected to feature, while fit-again Iceland forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson should continue to lead the attack.

Midfielder John Swift is recovering from a hamstring problem, but the game against his former club probably comes too soon.

Defender Jordan Obita (ankle) and striker Yann Kermorgant (hip/groin) continue their rehabilitation.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.