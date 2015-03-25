Brentford V Reading at Griffin Park : Match Preview

Brentford will check on Henrik Dalsgaard ahead of the visit of Reading.
The Danish defender had to be carried off on a stretcher after he appeared to be knocked out during the midweek defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
Winger Sergi Canos remains sidelined by an ankle injury and striker Lasse Vibe is a week away with a foot problem.
Midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in full training after a long-term knee injury but needs some reserve games.
Dave Edwards is pressing for a starting place for Reading having made his debut as a substitute in last weekend's home defeat by Bristol City following a move from Wolves.
Record signing Sone Aluko is expected to feature, while fit-again Iceland forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson should continue to lead the attack.
Midfielder John Swift is recovering from a hamstring problem, but the game against his former club probably comes too soon.
Defender Jordan Obita (ankle) and striker Yann Kermorgant (hip/groin) continue their rehabilitation.
Source: PAR