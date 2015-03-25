Brentford V Notts County at Griffin Park : Match Preview

New signing Marcondes in line for Bees bowEmiliano Marcondes and Alan Judge are set to feature for Brentford when they host Notts County in the FA Cup.Danish midfielder Marcondes is in line to make his Bees debut, having completed his move to Griffin Park on a free transfer from FC Nordsjaelland.Boss Dean Smith is also hoping Judge will figure for the first time in 20 months against his former club after recovering from a broken leg.Lewis Macleod is another looking for game time as he builds up his fitness following a cruciate liagement injury.Veteran striker Shola Ameobi could be back for Notts County.The 36-year-old has missed the last three matches with a knock but he is nearing a return.Liam Noble is finally set to make his first appearance since returning to the club and he should feature in central midfield for the League Two promotion hopefuls at some point during the tie.Rob Milson might be involved again after injury while the likes of Carl Dickinson, Nicky Hunt, Terry Hawkridge and Alan Smith are options should Magpies manager Kevin Nolan wish to make changes.

Source: PAR

