 
  1. Football
  2. Brentford

Brentford V Notts County at Griffin Park : Match Preview

05 January 2018 12:56
New signing Marcondes in line for Bees bow

Emiliano Marcondes and Alan Judge are set to feature for Brentford when they host Notts County in the FA Cup.

Danish midfielder Marcondes is in line to make his Bees debut, having completed his move to Griffin Park on a free transfer from FC Nordsjaelland.

Boss Dean Smith is also hoping Judge will figure for the first time in 20 months against his former club after recovering from a broken leg.

Lewis Macleod is another looking for game time as he builds up his fitness following a cruciate liagement injury.

Veteran striker Shola Ameobi could be back for Notts County.

The 36-year-old has missed the last three matches with a knock but he is nearing a return.

Liam Noble is finally set to make his first appearance since returning to the club and he should feature in central midfield for the League Two promotion hopefuls at some point during the tie.

Rob Milson might be involved again after injury while the likes of Carl Dickinson, Nicky Hunt, Terry Hawkridge and Alan Smith are options should Magpies manager Kevin Nolan wish to make changes.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.