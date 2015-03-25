 
Brentford V Millwall at Griffin Park : Match Preview

13 October 2017 11:06
Bees expecting trio back for Millwall clash

Brentford can welcome back Andreas Bjelland, John Egan and Lasse Vibe for the visit of Millwall.

Bjelland is fit after a hamstring problem, Egan has recovered from concussion and Vibe has shaken off a heel injury.

Sergi Canos is edging closer to fitness after ankle injury and could be available next weekend.

But defender Rico Henry faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury which will require surgery.

Millwall remain without long-term absentees Shaun Williams and Byron Webster.

Williams has been ruled out for the coming months because of a knee injury.

Webster sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury against Barnsley, and has recently been operated on.

Manager Neil Harris has, however, been boosted by the return to fitness of Tom Elliott, who comes into contention.

Source: PAR

