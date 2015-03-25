Brentford V Leeds at Griffin Park : Match Preview

Brentford will check on Henrik Dalsgaard and Nico Yennaris ahead of the visit of Leeds.
Full-back Dalsgaard had to come off during Wednesday night's win at Birmingham with a heel injury, but boss Dean Smith is hopeful the Dane will be available.
Midfielder Yennaris missed out at St Andrew's after he was knocked unconscious at Preston on Saturday and he will also be assessed.
Alan Judge (leg) and Rico Henry (knee) remain long-term absentees.
Leeds skipper Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are both back in contention after missing the midweek home defeat to Derby.
Centre-half Cooper missed out due to a dead leg, while midfielder Phillips served a one-game ban after reaching five yellow cards.
Defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is still out with an ankle injury sustained in the recent Carabao Cup defeat at Leicester.
Striker Caleb Ekuban, sidelined since August with a foot injury, is expected to return after the international break.
Source: PAR