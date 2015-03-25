 
Brentford V Fulham at Griffin Park : Match Preview

30 November 2017 02:40
Neal Maupay blow for Brentford

Brentford forward Neal Maupay is suspended for the west London derby against Fulham.

The Frenchman serves a one-match ban after he was booked during the 2-2 draw with their other local rivals QPR on Monday night.

Florian Jozefzoon could also miss out after he limped off injured at Loftus Road.

Henrik Dalsgaard remains a doubt with a heel injury while Alan Judge (leg) and Rico Henry (knee) are still out.

Fulham should be able to welcome back Tim Ream and Kevin McDonald.

Defender Ream and midfielder McDonald both missed last weekend's 1-0 win over Millwall through injury but hope to return.

However, winger Floyd Ayite is facing a few weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon is still recovering from a broken leg.

Source: PAR

