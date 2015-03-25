Brentford V Fulham at Griffin Park : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Neal Maupay blow for BrentfordBrentford forward Neal Maupay is suspended for the west London derby against Fulham.The Frenchman serves a one-match ban after he was booked during the 2-2 draw with their other local rivals QPR on Monday night.Florian Jozefzoon could also miss out after he limped off injured at Loftus Road.Henrik Dalsgaard remains a doubt with a heel injury while Alan Judge (leg) and Rico Henry (knee) are still out.Fulham should be able to welcome back Tim Ream and Kevin McDonald.Defender Ream and midfielder McDonald both missed last weekend's 1-0 win over Millwall through injury but hope to return.However, winger Floyd Ayite is facing a few weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon is still recovering from a broken leg.

