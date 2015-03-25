 
  1. Football
  2. Brentford

Brentford V Derby at Griffin Park : Match Preview

25 September 2017 12:45
Bees monitoring John Egan ahead of Derby clash

Brentford have been assessing captain John Egan in the build-up to Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship home clash with Derby.

The defender went off early on in the 3-0 win at Bolton on Saturday having sustained a head injury.

The Bees are set to once again be without Sergi Canos and Lasse Vibe, who have been sidelined by ankle and foot problems respectively.

And Lewis Macleod is not yet ready for a return to action as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Derby are monitoring Tom Lawrence and Curtis Davies ahead of the trip to Griffin Park.

Midfielder Lawrence complained of a tight groin during the home draw with Birmingham while centre-half Davies has been managing a similar problem recently.

Johnny Russell was fit but was left out of the squad on Saturday, although Rams boss Gary Rowett would not say why at his pre-match press conference on Monday morning. It remains to be seen if the forward will be involved on Tuesday.

Midfielder George Thorne was ill at the weekend and Rowett has yet to decide if he will return to the squad.

Source: PAR

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.