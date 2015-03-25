Brentford V Bolton at Griffin Park : Match Preview

John Egan and Henrik Dalsgaard still missing for BoltonBrentford will still be without defenders John Egan and Henrik Dalsgaard when they host Bolton.Egan has recovered from concussion but head injury rules mean he is not allowed to play at the weekend, while Dalsgaard is not match fit after a heel injury.Midfielder Lewis Macleod has overcome a thigh problem and should be involved.Rico Henry is a long-term absentee following a cruciate injury.Bolton boss Phil Parkinson is set to ring the changes after making seven alterations for last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Huddersfield.Top scorer Gary Madine, rested for the cup, is expected to return to the team after Wanderers turned down a bid from Cardiff.Teenager Connor Hall, who made his debut as a substitute against the Terriers, is expected to travel with the squad despite three clubs interested in taking him on loan.

