Brentford V Barnsley at Griffin Park : Match Preview

Brentford can welcome back Lasse Vibe for the visit of Barnsley.
The Danish forward is fit again after missing last weekend's 3-2 defeat at Hull with a hamstring problem.
Midfielder Alan Judge is building up his fitness ahead of a long-awaited return 18 months after suffering a broken leg.
Defender Rico Henry is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.
Barnsley will be without midfielder Ryan Hedges for the Sky Bet Championship clash.
The 22-year-old is ruled out for several weeks due to a thigh problem.
Midfielder Lloyd Isgrove (knee) and defender Angus MacDonald (illness) have both returned to training.
Skipper MacDonald could return in central defence in place of either Jason McCarthy or Liam Lindsay.
