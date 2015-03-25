Brentford V Barnsley at Griffin Park : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Brentford forward Lasse Vibe back in contention for Barnsley clashBrentford can welcome back Lasse Vibe for the visit of Barnsley.The Danish forward is fit again after missing last weekend's 3-2 defeat at Hull with a hamstring problem.Midfielder Alan Judge is building up his fitness ahead of a long-awaited return 18 months after suffering a broken leg.Defender Rico Henry is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.Barnsley will be without midfielder Ryan Hedges for the Sky Bet Championship clash.The 22-year-old is ruled out for several weeks due to a thigh problem.Midfielder Lloyd Isgrove (knee) and defender Angus MacDonald (illness) have both returned to training.Skipper MacDonald could return in central defence in place of either Jason McCarthy or Liam Lindsay.

