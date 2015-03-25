Brentford 3-1 Fulham - 02-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Brentford buzzing after fighting back to beat derby rivals FulhamBrentford came from behind to beat 10-man Fulham 3-1 in a pulsating west London derby.The visitors took the lead after 25 minutes when former Brentford loanee Ryan Fredericks raced down the right and his low cross eluded everyone to find Neeskens Kebano at the far post to slot home.But Sergi Canos, Romaine Sawyers and Ollie Watkins hit back for the Bees to clinch the three points that saw them leapfrog Fulham - who had Denis Odoi sent off in the 53rd minute - and move into 11th place.Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Sessegnon were constant thorns in the side for the home defence early in the game, with Fulham carving out the better chances of a pulsating first half.Tom Cairney was at the heart of the visitors' most creative moments and he was the first to test Bees keeper Daniel Bentley with a stinging drive after just three minutes.The pressure paid off with Kebano's goal and Ojo almost made it two for the Cottagers a minute after the opener, but his rising drive was palmed to safety by Bentley.Just after the half-hour mark the home team equalised. Watkins fed Canos after a run from deep that ended with the Spaniard's deflected angled drive squirming through former Bees keeper David Button.Fredericks teed up Oliver Norwood five minutes before the break but his effort was high and wide. Ojo's glancing header with seconds remaining in the first half then almost left Bentley red-faced until he retrieved the ball on the line as the teams went into the interval level at 1-1.After the break Watkins might have scored within a minute, but his angled drive from a defence-splitting Ryan Woods through-ball flashed past the far post.Brentford did not have to wait much longer to take the lead, however, with Sawyers putting them ahead just four minutes after the restart, hammering home from close range after Yoann Barbet's near-post effort bounced back off the upright.Fulham's hopes suffered another significant setback before the hour-mark when Odoi was sent off for a second yellow card offence after hauling down Watkins in full flight.And Brentford made the game safe when Watkins smashed home Sawyer's drilled cross at the far post with five minutes remaining.Brentford saw the game out calmly in the final minutes, but will be concerned after losing Lasse Vibe to injury in the first half and Canos, who hobbled off during the second period.

Source: PA

