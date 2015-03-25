Brentford 2-2 Bristol City - 15-Aug-2017 : Match Report

Bobby Reid denies Brentford a first win as Bristol City snatch late pointBobby Reid salvaged a point for Bristol City with the last kick of the game as they ground out a 2-2 draw at Brentford.Reid slammed home after the fragile Bees defence failed to clear in the seventh minute of time added on, following a lengthy stoppage for what looked a serious injury to Josh McEachran.The visitors had taken the lead after just five minutes when Yoann Barbet's hesitant clearance was charged down by Reid and the ball dropped kindly for Josh Brownhill to hammer home into the bottom corner.But the Londoners fought back after the break and levelled just before the hour when Jota's far post cross found Ollie Watkins, who hung in the air and headed home.Dean Smith's side took the lead with 13 minutes remaining when Neal Maupay toe poked a rising drive from the edge of the box which flew just inside the angle to finish off a slick passing move.The late equaliser was tough on a Brentford side who dominated for long spells, but looked brittle at the back every time they were tested by livewire City striker Famara Diedhiou.After taking the lead so early, the Robins sat back and were camped out in their own half as the Bees laid siege to the goal.City had keeper Frank Fielding to thank for keeping them in the game in a one-sided first half as he pulled off a string of super saves to deny Jota, Henrik Dalsgaard and Romaine Sawyers.Spanish winger Jota, reportedly a target for West Ham and Newcastle, was first to test Fielding when he cut in from the right and tested the stopper with a dipping angled drive that he palmed wide.The keeper came out on top again minutes later when he went full stretch to safely gather a Jota piledriver that was destined to nestle just inside the post.Sawyers was the next to be frustrated as his rasping angled drive was palmed to safety by Fielding, whose goal was leading a charmed life against wave after wave of Bees attacks.Brentford's liveliest player Watkins saw a penalty appeal turned down by referee Peter Bankes before Dalsgaard came close with a blocked header and follow-up shot that bounced to safety off the outside of the upright.City keeper Fielding continued his heroics after the break, parrying a fierce Jota drive and going fell length to tip a deflected Sawyers effort around the post.Fielding's luck finally ran out as Watkins' header and Maupay's effort from 15 yards turned the game on its head.The visitors only showed real intent when they went behind and the clock was ticking down, but when they did they caused panic in the Brentford defence.Brentford keeper Daniel Bentley almost gifted an equaliser to Callum O'Dowda with minutes remaining when his mis-hit clearance dropped for the midfielder to shoot with the goal gaping, but Barbet headed clear.But the travelling faithful were rewarded for their side's persistence when Reid fired home after a last-minute melee, leaving Smith's side still searching for their first win.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.