Brechin V Queen of South at Glebe Park : Match Preview

Callum Smith extends Dunfermline deal ahead of Livingston clashDunfermline have extended the contract of Scotland youth international Callum Smith ahead of their Ladbrokes Championship top-three clash with Livingston.The 17-year-old has scored three goals for the Pars this season and netted twice on his Scotland Under-19 debut against Serbia.The likes of West Brom and Bristol City were linked with interest in the forward but Dunfermline have handed him a one-year extension to take his contract to summer 2020.Smith told his club's official website: "Three years ago I was just playing boys club football, now l am playing most weeks in the first team and appearing for Scotland, it has been a dream come true."David Hopkin's Livingston have taken 16 points from a possible 18 and sit second ahead of their trip to East End Park.Dunfermline boss Allan Johnston said: "They have a lot of height and we will have to put in a really good performance because obviously they are ahead of us in the table and it would be a great one to go and win and stay in touch with St Mirren at the top."They get a lot of crosses into the box and we will have to defend. At the other end of the park they have three big centre-halves that put their body in the way, defend and make it really difficult. It is going to be a tough game."Dundee United have Paul Quinn available again after a tooth infection sparked heart issues.They host struggling Inverness following their defeat at Livingston and winger Billy King has warned that his former club will be out to make life difficult.King told ArabZone: "It's the same for most teams in the league - when they come to Tannadice they raise their game, because we are favourites for the league. It's going to be a difficult game, they are going to be physical."We need to be on top form and rectify the stuff we did wrong last week."Inverness drew 0-0 at Falkirk last weekend and Bairns boss Paul Hartley is looking for more in the final third when his side face St Mirren.Hartley, who will be without the injured Tom Taiwo for four to six weeks, told his club's website: "Last week was our third clean sheet in a row which was pleasing, but now it's the other end of the pitch."We've not scored enough goals this year so it's something we have worked on this week in terms of creating more chances, getting more payers forward and finishing off the opportunities when they come. I think we've scored six goals in nine games this year - that needs to change."The leaders have a concern over skipper Stephen McGinn but defenders Gary Irvine and Jamie McCart are fit again.Morton skipper Lee Kilday suffered a setback in his bid to bounce back from a long-term ankle injury ahead of the visit of Dumbarton, and Michael Tidser could drop out with a groin problem. Queen of the South make the long trip to Brechin.

Source: PAR

