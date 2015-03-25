Brechin V Dunfermline at Glebe Park : Match Preview

Injury problems continue to hinder Dundee UnitedDundee United's quest for top form has not been helped by a spate of injury problems as they prepare for the visit of Morton.United have drawn their last three Ladbrokes Championship games ahead of facing a side who have won their last two and sit level on points with Ray McKinnon's team in the top four.Defender Paul Quinn has been in hospital undergoing tests on his heart after falling unwell following a tooth problem, while James Keatings, Patrick N'Koyi and Billy King are fitness doubts.But defender Lewis Toshney believes winning form is just around the corner.Toshney said: "I have been in and out and there have been a few injuries so once we get a settled team, and hopefully that will come on Saturday, then we can push on and get up that table and hopefully stay there."I think we are very, very close. I have noticed a difference in the last two weeks. Training has been at a high tempo, a lot of boys are really on top form, so I think we are inches away."Hopefully on Saturday we can give the fans a real, real show and score some goals."Morton boss Jim Duffy told his club's website: "We go to Tannadice knowing it's one of the toughest places in domestic football, not just the Championship - at any level."If somebody draws Dundee United in a cup tie at Tannadice, you know you're in for a very difficult match, and we fully expect that."But we'll go up there in good form, with belief. We know we'll have to be at our very best, but if we go about our business well, there's every chance we can come back with some points."Leaders Dunfermline take on bottom club Brechin at Glebe Park but manager Allan Johnston had a warning for his players."When you go into games expecting to win, it is dangerous," he said on his club's official website. "We have to make sure that we have the right attitude. We will not be at East End Park where we have a big stadium and fantastic pitch."You have to adjust to that and the most important thing is a good performance to make sure we get the win. Every game is massive but these ones are crucial, we have got to win against teams like Brechin."Falkirk aim to get out of the bottom two when they host Livingston and Inverness travel to Dumbarton.St Mirren host Queen of the South on Sunday and will have Jamie McCart in their squad after the 20-year-old Celtic defender signed on loan until Christmas following injuries to Harry Davis and Gary MacKenzie.Manager Jack Ross said: "Jamie is a player I've known and watched for a while. One of the biggest advantages is that he has experienced first-team football in the second half of last season at Inverness."I'm looking forward to him getting involved with us and I think it's a good fit for us."

Source: PAR

