Brechin 1-0 Alloa: Match Report

Elliot Ford gives Brechin slender advantage over AlloaA second-half goal from Elliot Ford was all that separated the two sides as Brechin edged a 1-0 victory over Alloa in the first leg of the Scottish Championship play-off final at Glebe Park.Visiting goalkeeper Neil Parry was called into action after 15 minutes to tip Ross Caldwell's effort over the crossbar before he kept out Finn Graham's header as the match approached the half-hour mark to leave the score goalless at the break.Kevin Cawley came close to opening the scoring for Alloa eight minutes into the second half but it was the hosts that broke the deadlock with 56 minutes on the clock as Ford fired Graham's assist into the top of the goal from the centre of the box.Brechin almost doubled their lead through Liam Watt with just over 20 minutes left, while - at the other end - Jon Robertson sent his long-range effort into the stands.Paul McLean's header hit the bar after 83 minutes in the last real chance of the match as the home side were left taking a narrow one-goal advantage into Saturday's return leg at Recreation Park.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.