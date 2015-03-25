 
Brazil coach urges Coutinho to join Barca

26 May 2017 05:08
Brazil coach Tite believes Philippe Coutinho should seriously consider joning the Spanish giants.

The 24-year-old playmaker has committed himself to Liverpool, a decision strengtened after qualification for the Champions League next season, but rumours of a possible move to Barcelona aren't going away, 

“I don’t want to be pretentious and give an opinion on Barcelona, but who wouldn’t want a player like Coutinho?" he said in the Spanish press.

 “That magic, that capacity to invent and create something, that change of rhythm, the way he builds play – it’s crucial for any side.

“Coutinho is the ideal player for Barca.”

Source: DSG

