Bradford V Rotherham at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

Adam Chicksen returns after ban for BradfordBradford can welcome Adam Chicksen back into their squad to face Rotherham after he served a one-match ban in the draw at Oxford.Tom Field replaced Chicksen at the Kassam Stadium and could yet keep his place after the Bantams rescued a late point to retain fourth place in the table.Northern Ireland internationals Adam Thompson and Shay McCartan will continue to push for promotion from the bench.The same applies to striker Paul Taylor, who has twice featured as a substitute since his arrival after a second spell at Peterborough.Rotherham face an anxious wait on the fitness of top scorer Kieffer Moore.The striker has bagged six goals so far this season but suffered a groin injury in the 5-1 hammering of Walsall in midweek and is rated 50-50.Ryan Williams (back) and Jon Taylor (calf) are sore and will be assessed on Friday.Shaun Cummings (hamstring) and Josh Emmanuel (toe) will miss out, but their absence is not expected to be much more than a couple of weeks.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.