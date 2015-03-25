Bradford V Rochdale at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

Bradford waiting on fitness of duo ahead of Rochdale clashBradford duo Jake Reeves and Dominic Poleon both hope to prove their fitness in time for the home game against Rochdale.Reeves was forced out of the recent FA Cup win against Plymouth due to a knock and missed the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Oldham.Poleon has been struggling with illness, but appeared as a second-half substitute on Tuesday night and is expected to be in contention.Timothee Dieng (hamstring) remains doubtful, striker Alex Jones has been ruled out for a month with an ankle injury and goalkeeper Colin Doyle will be sidelined long term due to knee ligament damage.Rochdale can welcome back Jim McNulty for the short trip along the M62.The defender served a one-match ban in Monday's FA Cup win at non-league Slough and will return to the fray at Valley Parade.Keith Hill could stick with the same side that triumphed 4-0 against the Southern Premier Division side, though Matt Done and Steven Davies will be pushing for starts in attack.Midfielder Keith Keane remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from surgery.

Source: PAR

