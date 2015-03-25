 
Bradford V Plymouth at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

09 November 2017 02:54
Bantams devoid of Doyle for Plymouth clash

Bradford will be without Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Colin Doyle for their home game against Plymouth.

Doyle has been included in Martin O'Neill's squad for their World Cup qualifying play-off in Denmark on Saturday so Rouven Sattelmaier or Lukas Rader will step in.

Defender Tony McMahon returns to contention after a one-game ban, as could midfielder Jake Reeves, who returned to training this week after having an injection in his groin.

Striker Dominic Poleon (hamstring) is also available after returning to action in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Rotherham.

Plymouth will be without suspended midfielder Graham Carey, who received his fifth yellow card of the season in last week's FA Cup win against Grimsby.

Remi Matthews, on loan from Norwich, is likely to start again as all three of Plymouth's senior goalkeepers - Luke McCormick (ankle), Robbert te Loeke (back) and Kyle Letheren (thigh) - are all injured.

On-loan Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci returned to training this week after an ankle injury, but he and midfielders Antoni Sarcevic (calf) and Jamie Ness (ankle) remain unavailable.

Right-back Oscar Threlkeld (lower leg) is another who is still out as Plymouth bid to extend their unbeaten league run to five matches.

