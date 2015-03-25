Bradford V Oldham at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

Luke Hendrie set to make home bow for Bradford against OldhamBradford defender Luke Hendrie is expected to make his home league debut against Oldham.Hendrie made his first league start at right-back for the Bantams in Saturday's defeat at Bury in place of Tony McMahon, who will be out for four weeks due to a hamstring injury.Stuart McCall has no major new injury or suspension problems, while on-loan defender Adam Thompson is expected to be included in the squad after being ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.Striker Shay McCartan returned to training last week after missing six games with a calf injury, but it remains to be seen if he can return to contention.Oldham's caretaker manager Richie Wellens is plotting a fifth straight win.Number four was secured by a last-gasp finish from Queensy Menig against Blackburn and Wellens must decide whether to promote the Dutchman from the bench.Ryan McLaughlin (hamstring) is around a month away from fitness, while Ryan Flynn and Paul Green (both Achilles) are both out again too.Courtney Duffus could return after illness.

Source: PAR

