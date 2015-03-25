Bradford V Northampton at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

Bradford welcome back injured trio for Northampton clashStuart McCall will welcome back players from all areas of the pitch as Bradford play Northampton at home.Rouven Sattelmaier (back), Jake Reeves (pelvic problem) and Matthew Kilgallon (shin) are all available after missing Bradford's FA Cup loss at Yeovil.McCall is struggling in defence with Tom Field and Luke Hendrie returning to their clubs after completing their loan spells. The manager is also without defender Tony McMahon (thigh) for another week and Adam Chicksen is still unavailable with a thigh injury.Nathaniel Knight-Percival (hamstring) could make a return this weekend after missing last week's FA Cup game while Charlie Wyke is banned.Northampton are without Aaron Pierre for three months after the defender had an operation on his thigh.Centre-back Pierre suffered the injury in the 1-1 draw with Blackburn before Christmas and had surgery on the problem this week.Fellow defender Aaron Phillips has also had a second operation on his damaged thigh muscle and is expected to be out until April.Leon Barnett (Achilles) is out but Daniel Powell (hip) is expected to be available to face the Bantams although George Smith (ankle) remains a doubt. However, Jordan Turnbull and Richard O'Donnell could make their debuts after joining the club this week.

Source: PAR

