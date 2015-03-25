 
Bradford V Fleetwood Town at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

25 September 2017 05:13
Stuart McCall could tinker with Bradford line-up against Fleetwood

Bradford boss Stuart McCall could tinker with a winning line-up for his side's home game against Fleetwood.

McCall has no major injury issues following Saturday's win at Northampton, but said afterwards he may switch things round as his side bid to extend their unbeaten league run to seven matches.

Midfielder Timothee Dieng (calf) was the only absentee at the weekend and remains doubtful, but otherwise McCall will choose from a full-strength squad.

Striker Shay McCartan and defender Adam Thompson, both included in the latest Northern Ireland squad, are among those pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.

Fleetwood are without Aiden O'Neill due to suspension.

The midfielder was sent off by referee Carl Boyeson in the 31st minute of Saturday's 4-2 home defeat to Southend and will serve a one-match ban.

But Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler can call on Kyle Dempsey to fill O'Neill's boots after the midfielder sat out the Southend clash through a suspension of his own.

Striker Conor McAleny missed Saturday's match with another ankle complaint and could return at Valley Parade.

Source: PAR

