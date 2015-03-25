 
Bradford V Doncaster at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

28 September 2017 06:54
Shay McCartan and Timothee Dieng missing as Bradford take on Doncaster

Bradford will be without Shay McCartan and Timothee Dieng for the home game against Doncaster.

Northern Ireland international McCartan missed the midweek home defeat to Fleetwood after tweaking his calf in the cool down following last Saturday's win at Northampton and will definitely miss out.

Dieng has been sidelined since mid-August due to a calf problem and is expected to return to training next week.

Strikers Charlie Wyke and Dominic Poleon are among those pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.

Doncaster goalkeeper Ian Lawlor is a major doubt after being forced off in the closing stages of the midweek home defeat to Shrewsbury after turning his ankle.

Lawlor's injury is not as bad as first feared, but Marko Marosi is expected to make his first league start this season.

Midfielder Ben Whiteman and Harry Toffolo are hoping to return to the starting XI as Rovers bid to avoid a sixth defeat in their last eight league games.

Striker Alex Kiwomya (back) and goalkeeper Ross Etherdige (broken ankle) remained sidelined and defender Danny Andrew (knee) is ruled out for the season.

Source: PAR

