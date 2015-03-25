 
Bradford V Chesterfield at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

02 November 2017 05:18
Tony McMahon to miss out for Bradford

Bradford will be without suspended defender Tony McMahon for their home tie against Chesterfield.

Right-back McMahon must serve a one-game ban after reaching five yellow cards in last week's win at Portsmouth.

Jake Reeves is doubtful with a knock as is fellow midfielder Nicky Law, who has been ill this week, but defender Nat Knight-Percival is back in contention after suspension.

Striker Dominic Poleon is hoping to recover from a hamstring injury, while Shay McCartan, Alex Jones, Omari Patrick and Timothee Dieng are all pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.

Louis Reed is back from suspension for Chesterfield.

The midfielder missed last week's 2-2 draw with Carlisle after clocking up five bookings for the season.

Striker Chris O'Grady was struggling with a back injury but, after featuring from the bench against Keith Curle's side, could win a recall to the starting line-up.

Defender Jerome Binnom-Williams is closing in on a return and hopes to prove his fitness in the club's next reserve game, but forward Gozie Ugwu and midfielder Jordan Flores remain out injured.

