Bradford V Chesterfield at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

Tony McMahon to miss out for BradfordBradford will be without suspended defender Tony McMahon for their home tie against Chesterfield.Right-back McMahon must serve a one-game ban after reaching five yellow cards in last week's win at Portsmouth.Jake Reeves is doubtful with a knock as is fellow midfielder Nicky Law, who has been ill this week, but defender Nat Knight-Percival is back in contention after suspension.Striker Dominic Poleon is hoping to recover from a hamstring injury, while Shay McCartan, Alex Jones, Omari Patrick and Timothee Dieng are all pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.Louis Reed is back from suspension for Chesterfield.The midfielder missed last week's 2-2 draw with Carlisle after clocking up five bookings for the season.Striker Chris O'Grady was struggling with a back injury but, after featuring from the bench against Keith Curle's side, could win a recall to the starting line-up.Defender Jerome Binnom-Williams is closing in on a return and hopes to prove his fitness in the club's next reserve game, but forward Gozie Ugwu and midfielder Jordan Flores remain out injured.

Source: PAR

