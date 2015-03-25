Bradford V Charlton at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

Bradford will be without suspended captain Romain Vincelot and defender Adam Chicksen against Charlton.
Versatile midfielder Vincelot sits out a one-game ban after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season in the midweek draw against Oldham.
Chicksen is expected to be sidelined for two weeks after sustaining a thigh injury against Oldham at Valley Parade.
Tony McMahon (hamstring) is still out, while fellow defender Matt Kilgallon and striker Shay McCartan are among those pushing for recalls.
Charlton duo Ricky Holmes and Mark Marshall are major doubts.
Holmes is carrying a knock, while Marshall has been struggling with a tight groin.
Should they both miss out, former Bradford former Billy Clarke could earn a recall to manager Karl Robinson's starting XI.
Harry Lennon, Lewis Page, and Jason Pearce remain sidelined.
