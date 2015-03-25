 
Bradford V Bristol Rovers at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

31 August 2017 04:45
Adam Thompson eyeing Bradford debut against Bristol Rovers

Bradford's new loan signing Adam Thompson could make his debut in the home game against Bristol Rovers.

Centre-half Thompson joined the Bantams from Bury for the rest of the season this week, while skipper Romain Vincelot will return to league action after his recent suspension.

Goalkeeper Rouven Sattelmaier is ruled out after sustaining a hamstring strain in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win at Chesterfield. Colin Doyle will resume in goal.

Striker Charlie Wyke is hoping to return to the starting line-up. He was rested in midweek following his recent recovery from a hamstring injury but defender Adam Chicksen (fractured cheekbone) is still out.

Rovers must find a new central defensive partnership as Tom Lockyer and Ryan Sweeney are both on international duty.

Skipper Lockyer is in the Wales squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Moldova, while Sweeney has headed to Azerbaijan with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Tom Broadbent and Jonny Burn featured in the 5-1 Checkatrade Trophy win at Wycombe in midweek and could deputise again.

Loan signing Dominic Telford scored twice at Wycombe - his first Rovers goals since joining from Stoke - but is likely to return to the bench.

Source: PAR

