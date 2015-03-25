Bradford V Blackburn at Northern Commercials Stadium : Match Preview

Charlie Wyke set for seasonal bow for BradfordBradford striker Charlie Wyke could make his first appearance of the season in the home game against Blackburn.Wyke has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury, but boss Stuart McCall is hoping to add him to his squad.Skipper Romain Vincelot sits out the second game of his three-match ban following his dismissal in the recent Carabao Cup defeat to Doncaster.Defender Adam Chicksen is working his way back to full fitness after fracturing his cheekbone, but McCall has no new injury problems.Darragh Lenihan will again be missing for Blackburn.The Irish defender has not featured since injuring his foot on the opening day of the season at Southend and is still only doing light running.Scott Wharton is getting back up to speed after being injured in pre-season but Mowbray was hopeful everyone else would be involved in the final training session before the trip.Winger Craig Conway is fit to make his first appearance of the season following a hamstring strain while forward Marcus Antonsson, a season-long loan signing from Leeds, is available for his debut.

Source: PAR

