 
  1. Football
  2. Bradford City

Bradford 0-3 Fleetwood Town - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

26 September 2017 10:15
Fleetwood earn first win at Valley Parade in style

Former Bradford players Devante Cole and Jordy Hiwula scored two of the goals as Fleetwood gained revenge for last season's Sky Bet League One semi-final play-off defeat with a 3-0 victory at Valley Parade.

Fleetwood's win -their first at Valley Parade - ended Bradford's six-match unbeaten league run that had lifted them into third place. All the goals came in a 19-minute spell in the second half.

After a dour first period, Fleetwood shook the Bantams by going in front in the 51st minute following a mistake by Bradford skipper Romain Vincelot.

The goal was scored by Hiwula, who was Bradford's leading scorer last season during a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

Cole, who joined Fleetwood from Bradford two seasons ago, intercepted Vincelot's pass before delivering a through ball for Hiwula to score.

The visitors scored a second five minutes later after goalkeeper Colin Doyle was booked for bringing down Cole on the edge of the penalty area. Kyle Dempsey's free-kick rebounded off the defensive wall, but he retrieved the ball to cross for Cole to score with a close-range shot.

Ashley Hunter then put the result beyond doubt with a third goal, two minutes after coming on as a substitute. He took a pass from Cole in a Fleetwood counter-attack before scoring with a shot into the far top corner.

Source: PA

