Bournemouth winger Max Gradel joins Toulouse on season-long loan

Ivorian winger Max Gradel is back in Ligue 1 with Toulouse after leaving Bournemouth on a loan deal.

The 29-year-old, who had already played in England with Leicester and Leeds, moved to the Premier League club from St Etienne upon the Cherries' arrival in the top flight two years ago.

A cruciate ligament injury to his knee curtailed his second campaign at the Vitality Stadium, however, and he was limited to only 11 appearances in all competitions for Eddie Howe's side last season.

A statement published on Toulouse's official website on Wednesday night said Gradel had joined Pascal Dupraz's squad "for a period of one season".

An African Nations Cup winner with Ivory Coast, he helped Leeds secure promotion from the third tier seven years ago. He would go on to score 18 Championship goals for the Whites in 2010-11.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.