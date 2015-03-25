 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth close to finalising deal for Blackburn winger Connor Mahoney

26 June 2017 08:24

Bournemouth look to have won the race to sign out-of-contract winger Connor Mahoney from Blackburn.

Press Association Sport understands the 20-year-old spent Monday on the south coast finalising terms on a deal that would see him join the Cherries when his contract with Rovers expires next month.

Due to his age, a tribunal would need to set a compensatory fee if the two clubs cannot agree one between themselves.

It had appeared Mahoney, an England youth international who supports Blackburn, would remain in the Championship following Rovers' relegation and sign for Nottingham Forest.

However, the pull of the Premier League and the chance to work with Eddie Howe seems to have swayed him.

Bournemouth will be hoping Mahoney, who started his career with Accrington, has the same amount of success as the last forward they prised from Blackburn, with Josh King finishing last season as their top scorer with 16 Premier League goals.

Source: PA

