Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn recovering from minor heart procedure

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn has undergone a minor heart procedure after being taken ill at a Premier League meeting in Harrogate earlier this month.

The 71-year-old was admitted to hospital in North Yorkshire following the June 8 meeting and is now recovering at home with his family.

A club statement released on Thursday read: "Jeff would like to thank the Premier League and everyone at Bournemouth for their support, assistance and best wishes over the last couple of weeks, as well as thanking the staff at the Acute Medical Unit at Harrogate District Hospital and the James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.

"He is now looking forward to getting back to Vitality Stadium during the 2017-18 season and the club would ask that Jeff and his family's privacy is respected at this time."

Source: PA

