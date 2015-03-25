Bournemouth boss predicts a goal rush against Liverpool

Eddie Howe has hinted another goal-rush could be on the cards when Bournemouth host Liverpool on Sunday.

The two matches between the sides last season yielded a grand total of 11 goals, with the Cherries drawing 2-2 at Anfield before landing an unforgettable 4-3 victory at home.

Howe's side netted three goals in the final 15 minutes to gift gain one of their biggest top-flight scalps and he believes neither he nor Reds counterpart Jurgen Klopp are likely to pull down the shutters.

"I think we have a lot in common in that respect," Howe told www.afcb.co.uk.

"Our first thought is always to be positive, take the game to the opposition and to be brave in all aspects of our play. I don't think we should change from that, we have tried the other way and it doesn't suit us.

"We have good memories from last year, from both games. We competed in both and the game here will live long in the memory for the character shown by the players. The last 20 minutes is what I was looking for, the atmosphere in the stadium and the resolve from the players was excellent."

Mohamed Salah's arrival on Merseyside has further sharpened Liverpool's attacking threat, with the Egyptian netting 13 times in 15 Premier League starts.

Yet Klopp's rotation policy, allied with other danger men such as Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, mean Howe cannot afford to focus solely on the division's top-scorer.

"Salah has been excellent this season, but it's not just him, that's the problem when you play these teams," he said.

"We know how big a challenge it will be, Liverpool have added quality and in attack, they excel with their pace, technique and movement. They're a formidable outfit and they're getting better and improving all the time.

"We need to make sure our structure is good, our plan is good and also look at how we can take them on and focus on our strengths."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.