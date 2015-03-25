 
  1. Football
  2. Swansea City

Bony And Sanches Return For Swansea

17 November 2017 09:30

Swansea welcome back Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches for the Premier League trip to Burnley.

Bony and Sanches have missed recent games with respective hamstring and thigh injuries, while new player-coach Leon Britton is over a groin problem.

Martin Olsson is also available after hamstring trouble and Ki Sung-yueng will be assessed after returning from international duty with South Korea.

Provisional squad: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Ki, Carroll, Fer, Dyer, Ayew, Abraham, Sanches, Bony, Nordfeldt, Rangel, Van der Hoorn, Mesa, Britton, Clucas, Narsingh, Fulton, Routledge, McBurnie.

Source: PA-WIRE

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as