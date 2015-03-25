Bolton V Sheff Wed at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

Bolton boosted as several players Trot back into trainingWinless Bolton have been boosted by a number of players returning to training over the international break ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's visit.Josh Vela (ankle) has a shot at returning to the squad having not played since the opening day of the season, Derik Osede (groin) is also back training having missed a month and defender Stephen Darby (hamstring) played for the development squad earlier this week.Aaron Wilbraham (hip) should also be fine and winger Will Buckley (hamstring) is not too far away either.Manager Phil Parkinson, whose team sit bottom of the table, will also have Filipe Morais back from the one-game suspension he served against Aston Villa.Sheffield Wednesday will monitor goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.The Republic of Ireland international has missed the last two games with a rib injury but could return at the Macron Stadium despite not being 100 per cent.The good news continues for boss Carlos Carvalhal as Sam Hutchinson (knee) and Glenn Loovens (hip) and Jack Hunt (knee) are all available.Forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) and winger George Boyd (shoulder) are both in rehabilitation following their respective surgeries.

Source: PAR

