 
  1. Football
  2. Bolton Wanderers

Bolton V Sheff Wed at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

21 August 2017 05:03
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson to make changes for visit of Sheffield Wednesday

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson will make changes for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

Youngsters Jack Earing and Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton, are expected to play while the likes of Ben Alnwick, Mark Little, Stephen Darby, Will Buckley and Aaron Wilbraham also started in the previous round at Crewe and could be recalled.

David Wheater is nearing full fitness after a back injury but Parkinson may keep the experienced defender back for the league trip to Hull on Friday night.

However, Josh Vela (ankle) and Sammy Ameobi (knee) remain out.

Wednesday striker Sam Winnall is in the frame for a first-team recall after being left out of the matchday squad at Fulham on Saturday.

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal explained Winnall's absence was merely down to him rotating his forward options, rather than anything to do with the training ground bust-up with team-mate Fernando Forestieri.

Carvalhal is expected to make changes but he has said it will be a strong team that takes to the field in front of 21-year-old goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

Recent signing Frederico Venancio could make his debut for the club while fellow defender Glenn Loovens (back) and midfielders Sam Hutchinson (knee) and Almen Abdi (knee) will be assessed.

Source: PAR

