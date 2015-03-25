 
Bolton V Sheff Utd at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

11 September 2017 05:08
Injuries mount as Bolton prepare to face Sheffield United

Bolton's injury issues are mounting ahead of Sheffield United's visit to the Macron Stadium.

Wanderers were waiting on the scan results for Derik Osede (groin) and Stephen Darby (hamstring) on Monday, while Filipe Morais' knee injury means he is also doubtful to feature against the Blades.

Andrew Taylor's calf problem looks set to keep him out again, though David Wheater's knee injury does not look as serious as first feared and he could play.

Sammy Ameobi (knee) is unlikely to be involved and Josh Vela (ankle) is still some way off a comeback.

Clayton Donaldson is a doubt for Sheffield United with a hamstring problem.

The transfer deadline-day arrival from Birmingham suffered the injury scoring his second goal of the game during the Blades' 2-1 win against Sunderland on Saturday.

Boss Chris Wilder is confident the striker will be back in contention for the weekend, should he fail to recover in time to face Bolton.

Youngster David Brooks came on to replace Donaldson and impressed, meaning he could land a starting spot despite the return of Leon Clarke after suspension.

