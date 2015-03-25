 
  1. Football
  2. Bolton Wanderers

Bolton V QPR at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 10:37
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson to ponder changes after win

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson must decide whether to change a winning side for the visit of QPR.

Wanderers ended a run of eight straight defeats by beating Sheffield Wednesday, where midfielder Josh Vela made a welcome return from his ankle problem while Ben Alnwick could retain his pace in goal.

Forward Aaron Wilbraham (hip) is back in full training, while winger Will Buckley (hamstring) is also closing in on a return.

Defenders Derik Osede (groin) and Stephen Darby (hamstring) have both also stepped up their rehabilitation.

QPR could add Grant Hall and Jordan Cousins to their squad for the first time this season.

Defender Hall has been out with a knee problem and midfielder Cousins suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season.

But both played 90 minutes for Rangers' under-23s against Charlton in midweek to prove their fitness.

Defenders James Perch (knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are still sidelined.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the