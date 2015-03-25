Bolton V QPR at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson to ponder changes after winBolton boss Phil Parkinson must decide whether to change a winning side for the visit of QPR.Wanderers ended a run of eight straight defeats by beating Sheffield Wednesday, where midfielder Josh Vela made a welcome return from his ankle problem while Ben Alnwick could retain his pace in goal.Forward Aaron Wilbraham (hip) is back in full training, while winger Will Buckley (hamstring) is also closing in on a return.Defenders Derik Osede (groin) and Stephen Darby (hamstring) have both also stepped up their rehabilitation.QPR could add Grant Hall and Jordan Cousins to their squad for the first time this season.Defender Hall has been out with a knee problem and midfielder Cousins suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season.But both played 90 minutes for Rangers' under-23s against Charlton in midweek to prove their fitness.Defenders James Perch (knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are still sidelined.

