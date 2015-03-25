Bolton V QPR at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson must decide whether to change a winning side for the visit of QPR.
Wanderers ended a run of eight straight defeats by beating Sheffield Wednesday, where midfielder Josh Vela made a welcome return from his ankle problem while Ben Alnwick could retain his pace in goal.
Forward Aaron Wilbraham (hip) is back in full training, while winger Will Buckley (hamstring) is also closing in on a return.
Defenders Derik Osede (groin) and Stephen Darby (hamstring) have both also stepped up their rehabilitation.
QPR could add Grant Hall and Jordan Cousins to their squad for the first time this season.
Defender Hall has been out with a knee problem and midfielder Cousins suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season.
But both played 90 minutes for Rangers' under-23s against Charlton in midweek to prove their fitness.
Defenders James Perch (knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are still sidelined.
