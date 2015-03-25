Bolton V Norwich at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

Bolton to assess fitness of trio ahead of visit of NorwichBolton will once again assess Andrew Taylor, Filipe Morais and Adam Le Fondre prior to Norwich's visit to the Macron Stadium.None of the trio played in Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Sunderland, with Taylor struggling because of a back issue, Morais carrying a stomach problem and Le Fondre, an unused substitute in the north east, troubled by a calf injury.West Ham loanee Reece Burke will also be given the once over due to the hip issue that has forced him to miss Wanderers' last two contests.Winger Will Buckley has not played since mid-September because of a calf complaint but he is considered fit again having made the bench in midweek.Norwich forward Nelson Oliveira remains doubtful because of a calf problem which saw him miss the midweek home defeat by Wolves.Defender Christoph Zimmermann could be back in contention to start following illness having come off the bench on Tuesday night, when Dutch winger Yanic Wildschut was absent for personal reasons.Midfielder Alex Pritchard is set to step up his recovery from ankle surgery following the international break, along with Scotland forward Steven Naismith, who has been sidelined by his own ankle problem.Defender Jamal Lewis (knee), winger Matt Jarvis (ankle) and midfielder Louis Thompson (Achilles) all continue their rehabilitation.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.