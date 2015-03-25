 
  1. Football
  2. Bolton Wanderers

Bolton V Norwich at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

03 November 2017 11:39
Bolton to assess fitness of trio ahead of visit of Norwich

Bolton will once again assess Andrew Taylor, Filipe Morais and Adam Le Fondre prior to Norwich's visit to the Macron Stadium.

None of the trio played in Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Sunderland, with Taylor struggling because of a back issue, Morais carrying a stomach problem and Le Fondre, an unused substitute in the north east, troubled by a calf injury.

West Ham loanee Reece Burke will also be given the once over due to the hip issue that has forced him to miss Wanderers' last two contests.

Winger Will Buckley has not played since mid-September because of a calf complaint but he is considered fit again having made the bench in midweek.

Norwich forward Nelson Oliveira remains doubtful because of a calf problem which saw him miss the midweek home defeat by Wolves.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann could be back in contention to start following illness having come off the bench on Tuesday night, when Dutch winger Yanic Wildschut was absent for personal reasons.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard is set to step up his recovery from ankle surgery following the international break, along with Scotland forward Steven Naismith, who has been sidelined by his own ankle problem.

Defender Jamal Lewis (knee), winger Matt Jarvis (ankle) and midfielder Louis Thompson (Achilles) all continue their rehabilitation.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as