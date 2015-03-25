 
Bolton V Middlesbrough at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

07 September 2017 06:29
Bolton trio hoping to be involved against Middlesbrough

David Wheater, Sammy Ameobi and Craig Noone are all looking to be involved for Bolton against Middlesbrough.

Defender Wheater (back) has not featured since the opening game of the season while striker Ameobi (knee) is waiting to make his first appearance of the season having picked up his injury in the summer.

Noone was Wanderers' only deadline-day signing from Cardiff.

Midfielders Jem Karacan (ankle) and Will Buckley (hamstring) are both doubts while Josh Vela (ankle) is out.

Striker Rudy Gestede will be missing for the foreseeable future after undergoing a minor operation on his thigh.

The 28-year-old sustained a dead leg in training at the weekend and because of the injury re-bleeding he required surgery but manager Garry Monk cannot yet put a timescale on his absence.

Danish forward Martin Braithwaite is also unavailable for the match as he is still recovering from a muscular injury but he should return to training next week.

New signings Ryan Shotton and Marvin Johnson are set to be included in their first match-day squad.

Source: PAR

