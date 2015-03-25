Bolton V Huddersfield at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Henry and Pratley missing for Huddersfield visitBolton are without midfielders Karl Henry and Darren Pratley for their FA Cup third-round tie with Premier League Huddersfield.The pair were both injured in Monday's victory over Hull with Pratley facing six weeks out with a hairline fracture of the fibula and Henry straining a hamstring.Another midfielder, Josh Vela, may also be unavailable having missed training this week due to illness.Forward Adam Armstrong has been recalled from his loan spell at Wanderers by Newcastle.New signing Terence Kongolo will be in the squad for Huddersfield after joining on loan from Monaco this week.Midfielder Philip Billing (ankle) could return after nearly three months out while Jon Gorenc Stankovic has returned to training as he works his way back from a long-term knee injury.Joel Coleman will start in goal, but defender Chris Lowe is unavailable after picking up a foot injury during Monday's loss to Leicester and could also miss next weekend's Premier League clash with West Ham.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker